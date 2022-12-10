Scoreboard – Dec. 10, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo. Women at 5 p.m.; men at 7:30 p.m.

High school girls preseason, ‘Iolani Classic:. Seventh place, 2 p.m. Third place, 3:30 p.m. Consolation 5:30 p.m. Final, 7 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

OIA East girls: Roosevelt at Kaiser; Kailua at Farrington; Kalaheo at Kalani; McKinley at Castle. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow. OIA West girls: Nanakuli at Radford; Kapolei at Leilehua; Waianae at Waipahu; Aiea at Pearl City. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

High schools boys preseason: Kapaa Invitational. At Kapaa: Waipahu vs. Waiakea, 8:30 a.m.; Kohala vs. Saint Louis, 10 a.m.; Saint Louis vs. Kapaa, 11:30 a.m.; University vs. Kohala, 1 p.m.; Kauai vs. Waipahu, 2:30 p.m.; University vs. Kapaa, 4 p.m. At Wilcox Gym: Le Jardin vs. Kauai, 8:30 a.m.; Seabury Hall vs. Island School, 10 a.m.; Waimea vs. Le Jardin, 11:30 a.m.; Waiakea vs. Seabury Hall, 1 p.m.

High schools boys preseason: Moanalua Invitational, Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kamehameha-Hawaii, 3 p.m.; Maryknoll vs. Moanalua, 4:45 p.m.; Kailua vs. ‘Iolani, 6:30 p.m.; Mililani vs. Kamehameha, 8:15 p.m.

High schools boys preseason: Kaimuki Invitational. Seventh place, 1 p.m. Fifth place, 2:30 p.m. Third place, 4 p.m. Final, 5:30 p.m. Games at Kaimuki.

SOCCER

OIA East: Kaiser at Kahuku (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Castle at Moanalua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Roosevelt at Kailua (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); McKinley at Kalani (boys varsity at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Farrington at Kalaheo (girls JV at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kahuku at Kaiser (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow); Kailua at Roosevelt (boys varsity at 2 p.m.); Kalaheo at Farrington (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow).

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Saint Francis vs. Hawaii, 5 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College women: UNLV vs. Hawaii, 2 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

RUNNING

Honolulu Marathon: 5 a.m. start at Ala Moana Beach Park; finish at Kapiolani Park.

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS PRESEASON

‘Iolani Classic

Consolation

Konawaena 65, Damien 55

Campbell 76, Moanalua 35

Semifinals

South Medford (Ore.) 59, Carondelet (Concord, Calif.) 49

ncarnate Word (St. Louis) 67, ‘Iolani 34

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS PRESEASON

Moanalua Invitational

Maryknoll 62, Kamehameha-Maui 32

Kailua 59, Kamehameha-Hawaii 54

Moanalua 54, Kamehameha 45