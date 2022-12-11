comscore Column: Military will default to secrecy, as Red Hill shows
Editorial | Insight | Island Voices

Column: Military will default to secrecy, as Red Hill shows

  • By Pat Elder
  • Today
  • Updated 2:59 a.m.

Many on Oahu have expressed the view that the U.S. Navy command is entirely incompetent in its response to last year’s fuel leak and the recent leak of firefighting foam containing highly concentrated carcinogenic PFAS (per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances), commonly known as “forever chemicals.” Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Guns in public places

Scroll Up