comscore Letter: Reefs Act buried in military largesse
Letters

Letter: Reefs Act buried in military largesse

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Congratulations to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, co-author of the Restoring Resilient Reefs Act, which provides $61 million to federal and state agencies to protect and restore threatened reefs (“Defense bill seeks to protect, restore threatened reefs,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 8). Any amount spent on improving the environment is good news. Read more

Editorial: Guns in public places

