comscore Letter: UH curricula should focus only on major
Editorial | Letters

Letter: UH curricula should focus only on major

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

If the University of Hawaii system is serious about making the cost of college more affordable, then its institutions would eliminate all nonessential coursework except for courses that directly impact one’s declared major. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Guns in public places

Scroll Up