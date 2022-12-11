Letter: UH curricula should focus only on major

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If the University of Hawaii system is serious about making the cost of college more affordable, then its institutions would eliminate all nonessential coursework except for courses that directly impact one’s declared major. Read more

All curricula would become nearly as focused as graduate studies. Eliminate the compulsory 60-credit requirement in liberal arts coursework but continue to allow students unsure of their major to dabble in various courses before declaring their major. Students would graduate sooner, with far less money outlay and much lower student loan debt, and increase the graduation rate.

Von Kenric Kaneshiro

Downtown Honolulu

