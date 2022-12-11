Holiday Happenings: A hand-picked selection of upcoming events
- By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 4:51 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY DISNEY CONCERTS
With the help of Rizzo the Rat, Gonzo, as Charles Dickens, narrates the classic tale in Disney’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”
-
COURTESY NA LEO
Members of Na Leo are, from left, Angela Morales-Escontria, Nalani Jenkins and Lehua Kalima.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree