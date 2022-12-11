Holiday Happenings: A hand-picked selection of upcoming events

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Christmas is just two weeks away. The days are dragging for kids of a certain age and younger, while adults may feel they’re flashing by at warp speed — too much to do, not enough time to do it! So take a deep breath — hold it, exhale slowly — and take a look at a fresh curated list of upcoming events. Whatever catches your eye, be smart, buy tickets or make reservations today. And plan on allowing a little extra time for getting through holiday traffic and finding parking.

MOVIE

A baby ends up at the North Pole where the elves name him “Buddy” and raise him as one of their own. Years later Buddy leaves Santa’s Workshop and goes to New York, hoping to get his grouchy father off Santa’s “Naughty” list. Yes, it’s “Elf,” the gentle, heartwarming seasonal comedy with Will Ferrell starring as Buddy and James Caan as his father. Enjoy it on the big screen at 10 a.m. and 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Consolidated Theatres Kahala.

Cost: $9

Info: consolidatedtheatres.com/kahala/film/elf

FAMILY FUN

Families are invited Saturday to participate in Winter Weekend: A Saturday of Play at Bishop Museum. Keiki will receive a “Winter Weekend Passport” at the museum’s Ho‘okipa Desk and can then collect stamps by taking part in outdoor activities, answering trivia questions, learning about sustainability and enjoying the planetarium’s walk-through snow globe. A fully stamped passport may be traded in for a goody bag. Doors open at 9 a.m., stamped passports must be presented by 5 p.m.

Cost: Included in regular admission of $28.95 ($20.95 ages 4-17); discounts available for kamaaina and military.

Info: bishopmuseum.org

TEA AND HISTORY

The Hawaiian Mission Houses Historic Site and Archives is reviving a popular holiday event of years past, the Holiday Tour & Tea, Friday and Saturday. Escorted groups will meet actors in character as historical figures, see a demonstration of the historic press in the print shop and enjoy “Victorian-era treats” as a nightcap.

This year’s historic figures are Dr. Nathaniel Bright Emerson (Christopher Denton), 19th-century medical doctor and translator of Hawaiian literature; Emerson’s wife, Dr. Sarah Eliza Pierce Emerson (Karen Valasek), one of the first women to practice Western medicine in Hawaii; and famed philanthropist Mary Tenney Castle (Eden-Lee Murray).

Because each tour group is limited to just 10, several time slots are sold out, but slots remain available at 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. on both days.

Cost: $45 per person

Info: missionhouses.org or 808-447-3910

LOOK TO THE STARS

The journey of the magi — the three wise men who followed a star of unusual brightness to the place of Jesus’ birth — is a familiar part of the Christmas story. “Star of Bethlehem: The Magi’s Story,” at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in Windward Community College’s high-tech Hokulani Imaginarium, illustrates what the magi would have seen more than 2,000 years ago. The full-dome show provides astronomical explanations for the star, and explores the identity of magi — who they were, where they came from and why they made the journey.

For a broader look at the heavens arrive at 1 p.m. for “Season of Light,” about the stars that shine brightly at the coldest and darkest time of year, and explore the origins of seasonal traditions — Santa Claus, Christmas trees and the Hanukkah menorah, as well as some scientific explanations for the Star of Bethlehem.

Cost: $5

Info: aerospace.wcc.hawaii.edu

IN CONCERT

Kermit the Frog is Bob Cratchit, Miss Peggy is his wife, Michael Caine is Scrooge, and Ann Krinitsky conducts the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra for Disney’s ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ in Concert. The complete film with the musical score performed live will be on Friday, Saturday and Dec. 18, at Hawaii Theatre. The movie has been charming audiences since its release in 1992, but this is a rare opportunity to enjoy it with the enhancement of a live orchestra — and share the experience with an audience of other Muppet fans.

Cost: $18-$68

Info: hawaiitheatre.com or 808-528-0506

MUSICAL GALA

Hawaii hit-makers since their days at Kamehameha Schools in the 1980s, Na Leo — Angela Morales-Escontria , Nalani Jenkins and Lehua Kalima — celebrates the holidays with a gala buffet dinner show Saturday in the Kala­kaua Ballroom at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The trio’s distinctive harmonies personalize everything they sing from classic pop hits and holiday standards to their numerous Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning originals. Maunalua, the Hoku Award-winning male trio, will play from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for dinner guests. Na Leo takes the stage at 7 p.m.

Cost: $185 includes dinner, show and a Na Leo CD (doors open at 5 p.m.); $75 show only (doors open at 6:45 p.m.). Parking is $12.

Info: naleopilimehana.com/events