comscore Holiday Happenings: A hand-picked selection of upcoming events
Features

Holiday Happenings: A hand-picked selection of upcoming events

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:51 a.m.
  • COURTESY DISNEY CONCERTS With the help of Rizzo the Rat, Gonzo, as Charles Dickens, narrates the classic tale in Disney’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

    COURTESY DISNEY CONCERTS

    With the help of Rizzo the Rat, Gonzo, as Charles Dickens, narrates the classic tale in Disney’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

  • COURTESY BISHOP MUSEUM

    COURTESY BISHOP MUSEUM

  • COURTESY NA LEO Members of Na Leo are, from left, Angela Morales-Escontria, Nalani Jenkins and Lehua Kalima.

    COURTESY NA LEO

    Members of Na Leo are, from left, Angela Morales-Escontria, Nalani Jenkins and Lehua Kalima.

Christmas is just two weeks away. The days are dragging for kids of a certain age and younger, while adults may feel they’re flashing by at warp speed — too much to do, not enough time to do it! So take a deep breath — hold it, exhale slowly — and take a look at a fresh curated list of upcoming events. Read more

Previous Story
K-Drama: Chung-yi goes to the hospital after attack on ‘Blessed by the Sea’

Scroll Up