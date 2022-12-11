comscore U.S. gas prices fall, Hawaii stuck in rut
Hawaii News

U.S. gas prices fall, Hawaii stuck in rut

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:06 p.m.
  • 2022 December 9 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Gas prices are seen on signs on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Honolulu.

    2022 December 9 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Gas prices are seen on signs on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Honolulu.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline over the past week dipped below the year-ago price following a spike that peaked in June and has been gradually subsiding since then. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Oct. 24 – 28, 2022
Next Story
Vital Statistics – Dec. xx to Dec. xx, 2022

Scroll Up