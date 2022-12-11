Former ‘Iolani star guides No. 1 Texas to volleyball final four

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

No. 1 overall Texas, with three Hawaii players on the team, defeated third-seeded Ohio State in four sets on Saturday to advance to the final four of NCAA women’s volleyball.

Setter Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres (‘Iolani) orchestrated the Longhorns’ offense, with 40 assists in a 15-18, 21-25, 25-13, 25-21 victory over the Buckeyes. She also contributed three digs, four block assists and an ace.

Kamehameha graduates, defensive specialist Keonilei Akana and outside hitter Devin Kahahawai, also contributed while participating in all four sets.

Akana had nine digs, one block assist and an ace while Kahahawai added two block assists.

Texas will play San Diego in the NCAA semifinals Thursday in Omaha, Neb.

It was one of four regional finals held on Saturday.

Elsewhere:

>> The San Diego Toreros (31-1), who defeated Hawaii on Aug. 28 and whose only loss was early in the season to fellow semifinalist Louisville, ousted Stanford 19-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23, 15-9.

San Diego advanced to volleyball’s final four for the first time while ending the season for Stanford, which was vying for its NCAA-leading 10th NCAA title.

Katie Lukes had 20 kills and 11 digs and Gabby Blossom had 64 assists and seven digs for the Toreros.

Stanford libero Elena Oglivie (‘Iolani) had a match-high 22 digs while adding four assists and two aces.

Kendall Kipp led the Cardinal with 24 kills, five digs and six block assists. Stanford lost at home at two teams in the semifinals — Texas and Louisville.

Former University of Hawaii men’s libero Alfee Reft is an assistant coach with the Toreros.

>> Pittsburgh, which is led by former UH men’s player and assistant coach Dan Fisher, features former Kamehameha star Lexis Akeo as one of its setters, upset defending champion Wisconsin in five sets.

Akeo contributed 16 assists and 10 digs and fellow setter Rachel Fairbanks led the offense with 37 assists in a 23-25, 25-21, 19-25, 15-13 victory before Wisconsin’s home fans.

Courtney Buzzerio had 18 kills and six digs and Valeria Vazquez Gomez had 11 kills and 22 digs for the Panthers.

The Badgers, who had won 21 matches in a row, were led by Devin Robinson’s 21 kills, one of five to tally double-digit kills.

Wisconsin’s Sarah Franklin had 15 kills and 6-foot-9 middle/right side hitter Anna Smrek had 13.

>> In the only region that didn’t have a Hawaii connection, host Louisville held off one match point and rallied to beat Oregon 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6.

The Cardinals had not lost a set in the NCAA Tournament and had won 22 sets in a row before losing the second set to the Ducks, who saw their school-record 16-match win streak come to an end.