comscore Former ‘Iolani star guides No. 1 Texas to volleyball final four
Sports

Former ‘Iolani star guides No. 1 Texas to volleyball final four

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:11 p.m.

No. 1 overall Texas, with three Hawaii players on the team, defeated third-seeded Ohio State in four sets on Saturday to advance to the final four of NCAA women’s volleyball. Read more

Scoreboard - Dec. 10, 2022

