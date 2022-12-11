comscore Leilehua holds off No. 3 Punahou to claim invitational
Leilehua holds off No. 3 Punahou to claim invitational

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:24 p.m.

Seventh-ranked Leilehua came through with clutch offense and the shot-blocking prowess of 6-foot-5 sophomore Ui Muti for a 58-55 win over No. 3 Punahou in the final of the Kaimuki Invitational. Read more

