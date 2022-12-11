Ethiopians break through in 50th Honolulu Marathon

Asefa Mengstu and Asayech Ayalew Bere swept the top spots for Ethiopia in the 50th Honolulu Marathon today.

After dealing with strong winds heading into East Oahu, Mengstu ran stride for stride with Kenya’s Barnabas Kiptum on the return leg down Kalanianaole Highway before breaking away in the 22nd mile. He ran alone through Kahala and into Kapiolani Park to the finish line.

Mengstu finished with a time of 2 hours, 14 minutes, 40 seconds and snapped Kenya’s streak of 14 consecutive Honolulu Marathon champions. He is the race’s second champion from Ethiopia and first since Ambesse Tolosa in 2006. He claimed his fifth career marathon victory and the first prize of $25,000 in his Honolulu debut.

Kiptum placed second at 2:17:45. Yuhi Yamashita of Japan came in third at 2:27:27.

Bere took control of the women’s race early in the 26.2-mile course and won the title with a time of 2:30:58. Abebech Afework Bekele, also of Ethiopia, finished second at 2:34:39.

Bere is the Honolulu Marathon’s third Ethiopian women’s champion and first since Ehitu Kiros in 2013.

Cosmo Brossy of Honolulu was the first Hawaii resident to finish with a sixth-place performance overall. Brossy posted a time of 2:35:10.