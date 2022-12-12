comscore Prosecutors charge man, 18, in Waikiki beating death
Prosecutors charge man, 18, in Waikiki beating death

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:44 am
    Prosecutors have charged 18-year-old Lionel J. Winebush in connection with Tuesday’s beating death of a 21-year-old man in Waikiki. Police said the victim was sitting at this Kuhio Avenue bus stop when a group of males approached him. A “physical altercation” occurred, police said, and the victim fled on Seaside Avenue but he was chased down by the suspects and beaten to death.

Prosecutors have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with Tuesday’s beating death of a 21-year-old man in Waikiki.

Lionel J. Winebush was charged Sunday with second-degree murder. His bail is set at $500,000.

Honolulu police said the victim, identified in court documents as Tony Taki, was sitting at a bus stop when a group of males approached him at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A “physical altercation” occurred, police said, and Taki fled mauka on Seaside Avenue while being pursued by the suspects.

The suspects caught up to the victim and assaulted him with a “blunt-type object,” police added.

The victim became unresponsive and the suspects fled. Taki was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Honolulu police officers with the District 6 Crime Reduction Unit arrested Winebush in the Punahou area Friday on suspicion of second-degree murder.

