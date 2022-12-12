comscore Letter: Emmett Aluli exuded warmth and character
Letter: Emmett Aluli exuded warmth and character

  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

A light went out in the universe recently when I learned of the passing of a dear friend, Emmett Aluli, a man of incredible warmth, charisma and character (“Revered Hawaiian activist and physician Emmett Aluli remembered,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 2). Read more

