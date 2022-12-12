Letter: Emmett Aluli exuded warmth and character

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A light went out in the universe recently when I learned of the passing of a dear friend, Emmett Aluli, a man of incredible warmth, charisma and character (“Revered Hawaiian activist and physician Emmett Aluli remembered,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 2).

Emmett and I taught at Damien together more than 50 years ago. He taught math and started the swimming team.

A few years later, in 1977, I read about him and several others landing and “occupying” Kahoolawe, in an act of defiance, trying to stop the Navy’s use of the small island for bombing practice. Emmett and fellow activists, now-famous individuals among them, wanted to stop the desecration of the aina. They did.

And then he arrived at Molokai General Hospital, where — where else? — he took his practice to administer to the Hawaiian community of that island. He could have gone anywhere, but he chose to continue his life of service to those who needed it most.

People like Emmett come along once in a lifetime. Farewell, Dr. Aluli, you will be missed!

Chip Davey

Downtown Honolulu

