Letter: Is secondhand smoke deadlier than bullets?

There are many places where you cannot smoke: hospitals, churches, schools, theaters, nightclubs, even bus stops. However, you can carry a gun — even hidden, if you want — almost anywhere. Read more

Secondhand smoke is dangerous, but bullets are OK?

Thomas Luna

McCully

