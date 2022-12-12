comscore Letter: Israel’s defenders ignore Palestinian deaths
Letter: Israel’s defenders ignore Palestinian deaths

Consider some deadly serious data according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: From Jan. 1, 2008, to Nov. 21, 2022, Palestinian fatalities included 4,130 men, 620 women, 1,119 boys and 271 girls. (Boys and girls are under the age of 18 years.) Read more

