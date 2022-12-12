Letter: Israel’s defenders ignore Palestinian deaths

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Consider some deadly serious data according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: From Jan. 1, 2008, to Nov. 21, 2022, Palestinian fatalities included 4,130 men, 620 women, 1,119 boys and 271 girls. (Boys and girls are under the age of 18 years.) Read more

Consider some deadly serious data according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs: From Jan. 1, 2008, to Nov. 21, 2022, Palestinian fatalities included 4,130 men, 620 women, 1,119 boys and 271 girls. (Boys and girls are under the age of 18 years.)

Israeli fatalities include 229 men, 32 women, 15 boys and six girls.

Those who try to defend the Israeli government and military against critics often loudly complain about anti-semitism. They usually ignore the Palestinians. Are they guilty of anti- Palestinianism?

Don’t they recognize that Palestinians are humans too and deserve all the rights of every human, including the right to life and dignity?

One reason why the Palestinian-Israeli tragedy persists is because the Palestinians’ terrorized existence under an obviously apartheid state is ignored by so many, including letters to the editor, and most media. Another is that the American government and taxpayers support the Israeli military.

Leslie Sponsel

Hawaii Kai

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter