Letter: Police chief’s advice on gun carry dangerous

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a new Honolulu police chief to ask people to snitch on other citizens in a volatile CCW (concealed-carry weapon) situation, regarding whether the weapon is 100% concealed or not, is illogical, irrational and dangerous (“HPD chief urges community to call 911 if legal guns not concealed,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 6).

To confront and argue about a weapon is dangerous for anyone. No law has been passed to address all the protocols to follow from issuance to implementation.

Yet he proceeds. The conundrum for the law is how to restrict an area from a person who conceals a weapon completely. To proceed into the darkness with no headlights is foolhardy.

Ken Chang

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter