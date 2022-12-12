comscore Letter: Police chief’s advice on gun carry dangerous
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Police chief’s advice on gun carry dangerous

  • Today
  • Updated 12:37 a.m.

For a new Honolulu police chief to ask people to snitch on other citizens in a volatile CCW (concealed-carry weapon) situation, regarding whether the weapon is 100% concealed or not, is illogical, irrational and dangerous (“HPD chief urges community to call 911 if legal guns not concealed,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 6). Read more

