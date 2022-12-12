Letter: Red-light cameras seem to be doing their job

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Driving down Vineyard Boulevard and Kapiolani Boulevard recently, I noticed an increasing number of cars stopping at intersections on a yellow light. Read more

Driving down Vineyard Boulevard and Kapiolani Boulevard recently, I noticed an increasing number of cars stopping at intersections on a yellow light. I used to often see cars speed through these intersections to beat the red light.

I think the red-light cameras are doing what they’re there for, which is to reduce the number of drivers who run through red lights (“Oahu red-light camera sites announced,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, Dec. 2). Drivers who comply will help to create streets that are safer for both cars and pedestrians. Drivers who don’t comply and are caught on camera will pay a fine.

Technology such as this helps to keep the streets safer and reduces arguments over drivers claiming they made it through the intersection before the light turned red. The picture of the infraction says it all.

Stuart Shimazu

Kapahulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter