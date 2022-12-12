Letter: Traffic, parking marred Waikiki Shell concert

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It was a brilliant performance by Yo-Yo Ma and an equally brilliant performance by the Hawaiian presenters’ chanters, hula and poetry (“Yo-Yo Ma’s musical mission comes to Hawaii,” Star-Advertiser, Nov. 27). The sound system and LED screen are all first class.

Unfortunately, by my estimate, this evening was a dismal failure for probably 1,500 people for some very avoidable reasons. Traffic and parking was absolutely miserable. Had this been a privately run venue, the police would have been required to establish order.

The line to get through the gate stretched for what looked like a half-mile. The gate admissions were limited to two individuals checking tickets. The line for entry was still visible until 45 minutes after the performance had begun. There was no room on the lawn for what looked like a thousand people.

This is blundering incompetence. Refunds should be granted to those requesting it. I won’t go back.

Christopher Max DiSante

St. Louis Heights

