Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: A long history of respect for marriage

  • Today

Both bodies of the U.S. Congress have voted to send the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, ensuring that all same-sex or interracial couples who have been legally married would continue to have their union recognized should the Supreme Court undercut a previous holding that these marriages are constitutionally protected. Read more

