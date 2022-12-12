Off The News: A long history of respect for marriage

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Both bodies of the U.S. Congress have voted to send the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, ensuring that all same-sex or interracial couples who have been legally married would continue to have their union recognized should the Supreme Court undercut a previous holding that these marriages are constitutionally protected. Read more

Both bodies of the U.S. Congress have voted to send the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, ensuring that all same-sex or interracial couples who have been legally married would continue to have their union recognized should the Supreme Court undercut a previous holding that these marriages are constitutionally protected.

Hawaii has a special place in the legal history of gay marriage, as the only state with a Legislature that has approved marriage equality — and the state with the highest percentage of same-sex couple households, 1.4%.