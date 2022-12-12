Editorial | Off the News Off The News: A long history of respect for marriage Today Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Both bodies of the U.S. Congress have voted to send the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, ensuring that all same-sex or interracial couples who have been legally married would continue to have their union recognized should the Supreme Court undercut a previous holding that these marriages are constitutionally protected. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Both bodies of the U.S. Congress have voted to send the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, ensuring that all same-sex or interracial couples who have been legally married would continue to have their union recognized should the Supreme Court undercut a previous holding that these marriages are constitutionally protected. Hawaii has a special place in the legal history of gay marriage, as the only state with a Legislature that has approved marriage equality — and the state with the highest percentage of same-sex couple households, 1.4%. Previous Story Column: Military must take responsibility for harmful ‘forever chemicals’