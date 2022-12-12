Hundreds march following Red Hill foam spill incident
By Star-Advertiser staff
Today
Updated 12:36 a.m.
COURTESY HAWAII SIERRA CLUB
Hundreds of people marched from Keehi Lagoon Beach Park to the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Hawaii offices Saturday afternoon demanding the shutdown of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.
COURTESY HAWAII SIERRA CLUB
