King of tropical drinks Harry Yee created Blue Hawaii cocktail

Harry Yee, who created the renowned Blue Hawaii cocktail at Hawaiian Village in the 1950s, died Dec. 7 at the age of 104.

Yee became the king of Hawaii tropical drinks by happenstance. He was born in 1918 — the same year that President Woodrow Wilson signed an executive order putting Prohibition into effect on Oahu at the request of the War Department, which considered the island to be of strategic military importance. He also was a celebrated nondrinker, and became a bartender at David’s Cafe, a Kalihi establishment owned by one of his relatives, only because of job scarcity.

He went on to work at Trader Vic’s, which was formerly at the intersection of Ward Avenue and King Street and later moved to Henry J. Kaiser’s Hawaiian Village, the forerunner to the current Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort. He was employed as the Hawaiian Village’s head bartender for more than 30 years.

Debi Bishop, managing director, Hilton Hawaiian Village, said in a statement, “Harry has left an indelible mark on Hilton Hawaiian Village. Countless people have enjoyed his cocktails, and his creations continue to be the highlight for many of our guests to this day.”

Bishop said that to this day the Blue Hawaii is one of Hilton’s top-selling drinks. Yee also is credited with creating a host of other popular tropical drinks, including the Tropical Itch, Hawaiian Eye, Hawaiian Cooler, Guava Lada, Hot Buttered Okolehao, Hukilau, Catamaran, Diamond Head, Hawaiian Village Sunset and Banana Daiquiri.

“Harry was a creative genius who brought about a whole new category of tropical cocktails, and yet his accomplishments were combined with a humble and soft-spoken demeanor,” Bishop said. “He was always driven by the satisfaction of bringing joy to others through his work. We send our heartfelt condolences to Harry’s family during this time, and he will be sorely missed by the Hilton Hawaiian Village ohana.”

Yee, who is known nationwide for his contributions to mixology and the midcentury American tiki movement, liked to top his drinks with an orchid or an umbrella. He sought balance in his drinks and in his life.

His daughter, Marilyn Potter, said, “Dad’s favorite quote was ‘Everything in moderation.’”

“We are missing Dad very much. His 104 years with love of family and living a healthy life in the islands contributed to his long life,” Potter said.

His son Butch Yee said in a statement, “We are saddened by Dad’s passing, but celebrating his life. Dad loved his family and what a joy it was to him. His longevity had to be a healthy lifestyle and being surrounded by family and friends.”

He added, “We want to thank the Hilton Hawaiian Village family for thinking about Dad’s work service and keeping historical recognition added to his legacy for other generations.”

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser interviewed Yee in 2018 when the Hilton Hawaiian Village marked his 100th birthday with a Blue Hawaii cocktail competition. Hilton also held a private birthday celebration for Yee and his family in the Presidential Suite in the Ali‘i Tower.

During that interview, Yee told the Star-Advertiser that he didn’t like to drink alcohol, so he would only taste his creations. He knew he had a hit if the glasses came back empty and that he needed to tweak it if a drink came back half full.

Most of the drinks served were classic bar standards, but Yee ushered in a new Hawaii era when he began using the skills he learned at Trader Vic’s tiki-themed bars to develop tropical drinks for Hawaiian Village tourists to enjoy.

“I wanted to give them something exotic and different from what they were used to having,” he said. “My best memory from this time is meeting all the different people and enjoying ‘talking story’ about all the old days.”

Back in Yee’s bar-tending days, Hawaii was a playground for Hollywood celebrities and icons of power. Yee recalled that his career allowed him to meet Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, Joan Crawford and many other celebrated people.

Yee told the Star- Advertiser that he didn’t remember the exact inspiration for his best-known drink, the Blue Hawaii, made of vodka, light Puerto Rican rum, Bols Liqueur Blue Curacao, sweet-and-sour mix and fresh pineapple juice.

When pressed, he shrugged his shoulders and said that the drink’s development was requested by a Bols representative, who wanted Yee to create a drink using their Blue Curacao. He said he couldn’t confirm the legend that he held up every Blue Hawaii to ensure it was the color of the Pacific Ocean before serving it. But he did remember that the creative impulse for the drink’s name, which is a nod to its blue color and the Pacific Ocean, might have been inspired by the Bing Crosby hit “Blue Hawaii,” 808ne.ws/BlueHawaiisong, which was in the 1937 movie “Waikiki Wedding.”

After a century of living, Yee was more focused on sharing his recipe for a happy life.

“I take each day as it comes and enjoy,” he said. “Eat healthy and everything in moderation. Respect to everyone … family, parents, children.”