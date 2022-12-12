comscore Researchers tag sharks with sensors to track their movements
Hawaii News

Researchers tag sharks with sensors to track their movements

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:36 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2008 A paper published in Animal Biotelemetry shows results of tracked data collected by a device tagged onto a tiger shark in April 2021. A tiger shark swims 3 miles offshore of Haleiwa.

    JAMM AQUINO / 2008

    A paper published in Animal Biotelemetry shows results of tracked data collected by a device tagged onto a tiger shark in April 2021. A tiger shark swims 3 miles offshore of Haleiwa.

Sharks, that is, can boldly go where no sensor has gone before, and possibly with practical effect, like forecasting hurricanes generated between Hawaii and the Americas. Read more

Previous Story
Governor greenlights public-private partnership for stadium

Scroll Up