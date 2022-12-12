Researchers tag sharks with sensors to track their movements

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On April 28, 2021, Kim Holland and his research team caught a 9-foot tiger shark off the Windward coast of Oahu. The animal had gone for the tuna-head bait Holland’s team let out, and once they had it up at the boat, they attached a tag to its dorsal fin with corrodible bolts. Then they let the shark go.

For the next 102 days, the tag sent back more than a thousand reports of the shark’s location, sometimes more than 1,600 feet deep, alongside 520 reports of ocean temperature, from about 50 to 80 degrees Fahrenheit.

That’s proof of concept that sharks can collect precious oceanographic data, according to Holland, a research professor at the University of Hawaii’s Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology, whose results were published in Animal Biotelemetry in November. (Holland is co-editor in chief of the journal.)

“Almost all the sea surface data and oceanographic data are from satellites, and satellites can’t see below the surface,” Holland said. “These animals have the potential to give us a lot more data than what we are currently getting by traditional means.”

Sharks, that is, can boldly go where no sensor has gone before, and possibly with practical effect, like forecasting hurricanes generated between Hawaii and the Americas.

It’s impossible to control a shark’s trajectory. But if enough of the creatures were tagged and swam out there, they could send back data detailing the warmth and thickness of the ocean’s surface layer, revealing its heat content, Holland said.

“That heat content is what powers a hurricane,” Holland said. “But right now, even though they (researchers) have got pretty good models, they don’t actually know the thickness of the surface layer.”

Sensors on shark’s backs could send back enough data for researchers to determine how thick that layer is and how much heat energy it stores. “There’s no buoys or ships out there, but sharks could report out there in real time,” Holland said.

Fathoms of ocean remain hard to access, so any data helps from unvisited places.

“There’s so many parts of the ocean that we don’t have data for, adding new data points is really valuable,” said Lisa Levin, a professor emeritus at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, who was not involved with the study.

More detailed observations of the ocean can help to model, predict and understand climate change and to better protect marine resources like fisheries, Levin said. “You need to know what the conditions are in the ocean, and it’s very unobserved, particularly in the Southern Hemisphere,” she said.

“It’s not like anybody’s going to try to describe the ocean from what 10 sharks do. But it’s adding to a bigger data set. There might be Argo floats drifting around, and the shark moves in between them, and it helps the modelers interpolate between the data points we have,” Levin said, referring to sensor packages that Scripps researchers have deployed across the world’s oceans.

While many other marine species can carry sensors, Holland’s study might help with shark conservation, Levin said. “The most useful aspect is that many sharks are endangered, and a better understanding of the environments the sharks occupy can come from these tags,” she said.

Holland sees a “two-pronged benefit” in his findings: harvesting oceanographic data and understanding what habitats sharks frequent and when.

“One of the things that is becoming obvious in the case of tiger sharks is they go much deeper more often than we would have known before we started doing these types of studies,” he said. Mysteries remain, like where mating goes on.

The sensor package itself, containing pressure and temperature sensors, is the size of a pack of cigarettes with two antennae, one for receiving GPS snapshots, the other for transmitting to a satellite system. The device records samples every second. Two electrodes measure the conductivity of the ocean: When the connectivity is high — the tag is underwater — it does not try to send data. When the tag breaks the surface — the shark’s dorsal fin juts out of the water — the circuit goes dry and breaks, meaning it’s time to transmit.

Eventually, the metal attaching the tag corrodes, and it falls off. Holland deployed about 10, but none are transmitting anymore — fallen off or batteries dead — so he’s waiting for new tags. Each one costs around $5,000, he said. (Holland’s ex-wife has an ownership interest in Wildlife Computers Inc., which makes the sensor he used in the study, he said.)

“When you compare that to an oceanographic ship or the gliders, it’s pretty cost-effective,” Holland said. Protocols to automatically distribute the data are in the works, he wrote in the study, and data transmission could approach “near-real time.”

“This current paper is just the proof of concept,” he said. “What happens in the future is still to be decided.”