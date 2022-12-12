Researchers tag sharks with sensors to track their movements
- By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:36 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2008
A paper published in Animal Biotelemetry shows results of tracked data collected by a device tagged onto a tiger shark in April 2021. A tiger shark swims 3 miles offshore of Haleiwa.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree