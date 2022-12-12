comscore Asayech Ayalew Bere braves wind, cruises to win at Honolulu Marathon
Asayech Ayalew Bere braves wind, cruises to win at Honolulu Marathon

  • By Stanley Lee slee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Asayech Ayalew Bere of Ethiopia broke the tape to capture the women’s race.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Asayech Ayalew Bere was helped off the course after winning the women’s race of Sunday’s Honolulu Marathon.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Asayech Ayalew Bere, left, and Abebech Afework Bekele, Bere’s training partner in Ethiopia, posed after the race. Bekele finished second. They ran together at the beginning before Bere separated after 7 miles.

Asayech Ayalew Bere did the work herself. With no competitors to pace with or block the wind, the 23-year-old Ethiopian traversed the last 13 miles of a windy Honolulu Marathon course exposed to the gusty conditions. Read more

