Conditions prevent a Honolulu Marathon record, but Asefa Mengstu wins
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:35 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Asefa Mengstu held the Ethiopian flag after his victory in the men’s race.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Asefa Mengstu hit the finish line first in Sunday’s Honolulu Marathon.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Asayech Ayalew Bere and Asefa Mengstu, striding together in middle of photo, won the women’s and men’s races.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree