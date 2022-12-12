Conditions prevent a Honolulu Marathon record, but Asefa Mengstu wins

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Asefa Mengstu weathered unfamiliar winds on his way to a blowout victory.

After pushing through a stiff headwind in the first half of his Honolulu Marathon debut, Mengstu rode the breeze on the return trip down Kalanianaole Highway to break away from the pack and secure a breakthrough win for his country in the 50th Honolulu Marathon on Sunday morning.

While the East Oahu wind fiercely protected the course record, it wasn’t enough to knock the 34-year-old Ethiopian off track and Mengstu stuck with his pre-race strategy to break Kenya’s 14-year hold on the event’s title.

Running stride-for-stride with Kenyan Barnabas Kiptum through the Hawaii Kai loop and into Aina Haina, Mengstu made his move in the 22nd mile and widened the gap through the finish at Kapiolani Park.

When he broke the tape 2 hours, 14 minutes and 40 seconds after the 5 a.m. start, Mengstu became the event’s second champion from Ethiopia in its now five-decade history and the first since Ambesse Tolosa’s victory in 2006.

“It was very hard. I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Mengstu said of Sunday’s conditions through his coach, Yiferu Birhanu Derb.

“It was surprising because it was very tough. I’ve never run in weather like this, especially the wind.”

Mengstu had celebrated his fifth career victory for more than three minutes before Kiptum crossed the line in 2:17:45 and it would be nearly another 10 before Yuhi Yamashita of Japan arrived to claim a podium finish.

Mengstu earned the $25,000 first prize in his first Honolulu start and learned of the significance of his win for his country during his series of post-race interviews.

“It means a lot to him,” Derb said. “He was very happy with this victory.”

Mengstu typically trains in elevation above 7,500 feet in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, and Derb credited a culture that breeds competitive runners for his success in a career highlighted by previous wins in the Bloemfontein Marathon in 2016, the Cape Town Marathon in 2016 and ’17, and the Seoul Marathon in 2018.

He set a personal best of 2:04:06 in a fourth-place finish in Dubai in 2018, but it was evident early that the field wouldn’t threaten that pace, nor Titus Ekiru’s 2019 Honolulu course record of 2:07:59.

“We knew it was going to be a tough day,” said Honolulu Marathon President Jim Barahal, who tracked the race from the pace truck ahead of the lead pack. “We’ve known from having done this for so long is the one thing that affects the Kenyans and, today the Ethiopians, is the wind. I thought it was a really good time given the conditions.”

The pack of Mengstu, Kiptum, Ethiopia’s Shifera Tamru and pacesetter Reuben Kerio of Kenya led the field of 20,367 off the starting line on Ala Moana Boulevard when the firework’s show signaled the start of the race’s 50th anniversary running.

They were joined early on by Eric Avila and Miguel Hidalgo, who ran with the leaders through Waikiki before finishing 1-2 in the Start-to-Park 10K on the course’s first pass by Kapiolani Park.

Running in matching orange tops and blue shorts, the pack maintained uniform strides through the half-marathon before Kerio dropped back.

Kiptum led the tight trio through Hawaii Kai, where the wind peaked, and the race was down to two when Tamru fell off the pace before completing the loop.

After a 4-mile duel, Mengstu made his move as he passed Kalani High School.

“After 33 or 35 kilometers that is the strategy,” Mengstu said of pushing past Kiptum.

Mengstu ran alone through Kahala and showed his first signs of wear on the Diamond Head climb. But the cheers of the runners and walker still on the outward leg provided a boost on his descent toward the park.

“It was very hard to be alone and to push over the last five kilometers,” Mengstu said. “But it was my target to win, that’s why I’m surviving.”