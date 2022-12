Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A frenetic second effort boosted the University of Hawaii basketball team to Sunday’s 90-66 victory over Saint Francis in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. Read more

A frenetic second effort boosted the University of Hawaii basketball team to Sunday’s 90-66 victory over Saint Francis in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

A crowd of 2,143 saw the ’Bows accelerate from a 37-36 halftime edge with a 53-point second half.

Josh Cohen, SFU’s 6-foot-10 post, scored 40 points for the second time this season on 16-for-23 shooting, all inside the arc, and grabbed nine rebounds. He tied the arena record for made field goals. He is the first Red Flash to produce two 40-point games in the same season since Hall of Fame forward Maurice Stokes in 1954-55.

“I’m proud of the way Josh played, but I’m certain he’d rather have a different experience than scoring all the points and coming out with a loss like that,” SFU coach Rob Krimmel said.

UH’s 6-10 post Kamaka Hepa countered with a career-best 30 points, and Samuta Avea contributed 17 of his 18 points after the intermission. Avea, who missed his only first-half shot, hit his first five shots after the break, including a loud dunk off a JoVon McClanahan lob.

Hepa, who transferred to UH in August 2021 after three seasons at national powerhouse Texas, rated it as the second-best dunk he witnessed firsthand.

“It was a big momentum shift for us,” Hepa said, referencing the dunk that widened the ’Bows’ lead to 47-40 with 16:51 to play. “I think we utilized it to our advantage.”

Avea said: “I didn’t know if (McClanahan) was going to throw it. Yeah, he threw it. It felt good. I didn’t think I was going to get it there. It reached the rim, luckily.”

Krimmel noted that Avea gained confidence with his early second-half success.

“You get a guy and he’s playing with confidence, in those situations, it snowballs,” Krimmel said. “Basketball is a game of runs, a game of confidence. You get a couple open looks, he’s able to play to his strengths. When you do those things over and over, it’s tough to stop a player like that.”

Hepa also found his groove. In head coach Eran Ganot’s system, players are encouraged to make the most of open-look shots.

“I shot it a little bit more than I usually do, for sure, in terms of 3-point attempts,” said Hepa, who was 5-for-7 on treys. “I happened to hit more than I missed today. I think that goes a lot to just the process orientation of the type of program we are. … Obviously, (Ganot) stresses good shot selection. But he’s never mad at us for taking shots that we practice every day.”

Hepa said his aim is off when he rushes shots. On Sunday, he said, “I felt it slowed down.”

The ’Bows, who amassed only three rebounds in the first eight minutes, grabbed 33 after that to finish with a 36-29 advantage on the boards. Beon Riley came off the bench to seize five of his nine rebounds off the offensive glass. Four of Hepa’s 14 rebounds also gave the ’Bows second-chance opportunities.

The ’Bows held the Red Flash to 34.5% shooting in the second half, including 2-for-9 outside the arc.

“That’s what we’ve been doing all year,” Ganot said. “But we didn’t do that in the first half. I was really proud of our guys to respond.”

Ganot acknowledged Cohen’s touch within 10 feet of the basket. On passes into the low post, Cohen used spin moves and baby hooks. When he got the ball at the top of the key, he attacked on drives — ball-handling skills he developed when he was a 6-foot freshman in high school.

“He played well, but we’ve got to find a way to be tough for 40 minutes,” Krimmel said. “That’s what it comes down to. We’ve proven we can play 22, 23 minutes, but we have to find a way to play tougher.”

Krimmel did not blame jet lag from the Red Flash’s first road trip involving flights in two years. Instead, Krimmel said his team needs to break the pattern in which they are plus-45 points in the first half but minus-71 in the second half.

“It’s become something like that all year,” Krimmel said. “We have to make sure for 40 minutes we find a way to get stops and rebounds and commit to what we do in the first half.”