Scoreboard – Dec. 12, 2022

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity I girls: Damien at ‘Iolani; Punahou at Kamehameha. Games start at 6:30 p.m. SOCCER

OIA West boys: Campbell at Waianae (JV at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow).

TUESDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity II girls: ‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist; Punahou II at Mid-Pacific; Kamehameha II at Sacred Hearts. Games start at 6 p.m. ILH Varsity III girls: St. Andrew’s vs. Island Pacific, 5 p.m. at La Pietra; Hawaiian Mission at La Pietra, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kaiser at Kahuku; Roosevelt at Kaimuki; Moanalua at Kailua; Castle at Kalani; Anuenue at McKinley. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Campbell at Nanakuli; Radford at Kapolei; Leilehua at Waianae; Pearl City at Waipahu; Waialua at Aiea. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five at Kapiolani Park field No. 1; Damien at Punahou; Punahou I-AA at ‘Iolani. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Kapolei (girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Campbell at Waianae (girls varsity at 5:30 p.m.); Pearl City at Aiea (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Radford at Mililani (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Nanakuli at Waialua (boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow); Kapolei at Waipahu (boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow).

SOCCER

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Boys’ Varsity

Kalani 2, Kaiser 0

Girls’ Varsity

Kalani 0, Kaiser 0