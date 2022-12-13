Kahului man, 68, dies after two-vehicle collision

A 68-year-old Kahului man has died following a two-vehicle collision at an intersection this morning, Maui police said.

Police said at about 6:37 a.m., the Kahului man was driving a 2006 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck northeast on Wahinepio Avenue when he ran through a red light to turn left onto Kahului Beach Road.

He was broadsided by a 2018 Dodge Ram pick-up truck traveling southeast on Kahului Beach Road. The driver of the Dodge truck, a 39-year-old Wailuku man, did not report any injuries.

The 68-year-old male man was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center for further treatment, police said, where he later died. Police are withholding his identity for 24 hours for the notification of extended family and friends.

Police said the Tacoma driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, while the Ram driver was not. Additionally, no airbags deployed as a result of the collision.

Speed is not suspected, but alcohol and drugs are still pending as factors in this collision.

Police said this is Maui County’s 18th traffic-related fatality so far this year compared to 15 at the same time last year.