Letter: Fewer homeless seen in places outside America

Today

I travel a lot, mostly to Europe, where I have seen very little homelessness. When I ask locals why, they tell me that families take care of their own. In fact, the only place it seems to be a problem is in America. Same with gun violence. So sad.

Linda Umstead
Mililani