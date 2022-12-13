Letter: Kuilei Place offers hope for former area resident

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I want to purchase recently designated affordable housing under the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development Corp. program at Kuilei Place on Kapiolani Boulevard for my family. Read more

Born in Honolulu, I grew up in the McCully-Moiliili area in an old walk-up apartment rental. Most of my friends’ families rented because it was too expensive to own. Today, most of those friends either moved to the mainland or were fortunate to become homeowners on the West Side.

It is sad when you love the neighborhood you grew up in but cannot stay, due to affordability. I have worked two to three jobs my whole adult life trying to survive in Hawaii and support my family.

I hope that the development of Kuilei Place does happen. I pray, too, that I will be able to return to the neighborhood I grew up in with my own family as a new homeowner.

Casey Yoo

Aiea

