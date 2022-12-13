A whole-berry sauce

“If you start with whole-berry sauce instead of the canned thing with the rings on it, you’ll get the texture of fresh cranberries,” Ina Garten said.

She discovered that while simmering a can of whole-berry sauce with grated apple and orange zest and juice.

With the help of crunchy walnuts and chewy raisins, this sauce tastes wholly homemade.

Chunky Cranberry Sauce

Recipe by Ina Garten

Ingredients:

• 1 (14-ounce) can whole berry cranberry sauce (I use Ocean Spray)

• 1/2 Granny Smith apple, peeled and grated

• 1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest

• 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice

• 1/4 cup walnuts or pecans, large-diced

• 1/4 cup raisins

Directions:

Place the cranberry sauce in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the apple, orange zest and orange juice, bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer for 15 minutes; stir occasionally. Off the heat, stir in the walnuts and raisins. Transfer to a bowl and chill. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Total time: 20 minutes, plus 45 minutes’ chilling, serves 6 (2 cups).