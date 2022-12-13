comscore Kalaheo swimmer Kong kicking it, even without a school pool
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kalaheo swimmer Kong kicking it, even without a school pool

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM  The butterfly stroke is one of Kalaheo senior Tehani Kong’s top events.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

     The butterfly stroke is one of Kalaheo senior Tehani Kong’s top events.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Kalaheo swimmer Tehani Kong, who stands 5 feet, 11 inches, is “one of the best in the country at underwater kicking,” says her Aulea Swim Club coach Joe Glenn.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kalaheo swimmer Tehani Kong, who stands 5 feet, 11 inches, is “one of the best in the country at underwater kicking,” says her Aulea Swim Club coach Joe Glenn.

In the beginning, there were flags. Tehani Kong spent much of her free time chasing flags. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – Dec. 13, 2022

Scroll Up