Kalaheo swimmer Kong kicking it, even without a school pool
- By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:27 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
The butterfly stroke is one of Kalaheo senior Tehani Kong’s top events.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kalaheo swimmer Tehani Kong, who stands 5 feet, 11 inches, is “one of the best in the country at underwater kicking,” says her Aulea Swim Club coach Joe Glenn.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree