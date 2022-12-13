comscore Maryknoll No. 1, with shuffling below in boys hoops top 10
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Maryknoll No. 1, with shuffling below in boys hoops top 10

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Volatility reigns in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10, but the constant remains No. 1 Maryknoll. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 12, 2022

Scroll Up