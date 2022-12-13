Maryknoll No. 1, with shuffling below in boys hoops top 10

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Volatility reigns in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10, but the constant remains No. 1 Maryknoll. Read more

Volatility reigns in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10, but the constant remains No. 1 Maryknoll.

The Spartans collected 10 out of 12 first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media on Monday to remain locked at the top spot. Maryknoll trucked through wins over Kalaheo, Mililani, Kamehameha-Maui and Moanalua to remain unbeaten at 10-0. Three of the wins were by at least 30 points. Mililani, coached by former Maryknoll standout Garrett Gabriel, gave the Spartans their closest battle, 44-35.

Next up for Maryknoll is a trip to California to play El Capitan (Calif.) in the Damien Tournament on Saturday.

Saint Louis gathered two first-place votes and leaped from No. 4 to No. 2, surpassing ‘Iolani and Punahou. The Crusaders went 4-0 at the Kapaa Invitational, winning three games by margins of at least 30 points. The exception was BIIF Division II powerhouse Kohala in a 45-42 battle.

The Crusaders play national powerhouse Montverde (Fla.) at the ‘Iolani Classic on Friday.

Leilehua made the biggest jump, scaling from seventh to No. 3. The mighty Mules went 3-0 to win the Kaimuki Invitational. They outlasted Kahuku in the semifinals, a 79-69 overtime thriller, before upsetting Punahou, 58-55, in the title game.

The Mules will play Mount St. Joseph (Md.) on Friday at the ‘Iolani Classic, then will visit Mililani on Saturday in an OIA West opener.

‘Iolani tumbled two spots down to No. 4 after losing to Mililani, 44-41, at the Moanalua Invitational. The Raiders play Radford on Friday to open the ‘Iolani Classic.

Punahou slipped to No. 5 and will meet Milton (Ga.) on Saturday at the ‘Iolani Classic.

Mililani, Kahuku, Kailua, Campbell and Kamehameha round out the Top 10. Kahuku moved up from No. 10 to No. 3 after posting wins over Campbell, Saint Louis I-AA and Kaimuki.

Kailua opted to drop out of the ‘Iolani Classic and next week’s Punahou Invitational. Coach Walter Marciel cited a tight schedule with OIA East games on tap. Starting with a game against Kahuku on Saturday, the Surfriders have five league games in a 14-day span.

Had they participated in the tournaments, Kailua would have played eight additional games for a total of 13 games in 14 days.

No. 9 Campbell played Sierra (Calif.) on Monday in the opening round of the Pete Smith Classic at Kalaheo.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Dec. 12, 2022

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Maryknoll (10) (10-0) 118 1

> won at Moanalua 52-23, Saturday

> next: vs. El Capitan (Calif.), Saturday

2. Saint Louis (2) (10-0) 101 4

> def. Kapaa 59-29, Saturday

> next: vs. Montverde (Fla.), Friday, 8 p.m.

3. Leilehua (6-2) 83 7

> def. No. 3 Punahou 58-55, Saturday

> next: vs. Mount St. Joseph (Md.), Friday, 6:30 p.m.

4. ‘Iolani (9-1) 82 2

> def. No. 5 Kailua 55-38, Saturday

> next: vs. Radford, Friday, 5 p.m.

5. Punahou (7-1) 79 3

> lost to Leilehua 58-55, Saturday

> next: vs. Milton (Ga.), Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

6. Mililani (6-3) 67 6

> def. No. 9 Kamehameha 60-57, Saturday

> next: vs. No. 3 Leilehua, Saturday, 7 p.m.

7. Kahuku (5-1) 39 10

> def. Kaimuki 66-33, Saturday

> next: vs. Kapolei, Monday, 5 p.m.

8. Kailua (9-4) 27 5

> lost to ‘Iolani 55-38, Saturday

> next: vs. No. 7 Kahuku, Saturday, 7 p.m.

9. Campbell (8-4) 18 8

> def. Kamehameha I-AA 75-45, Thursday

> next: vs. Sierra (Calif.), Monday, 6:30 p.m.

> next: vs. TBD, Tuesday

10. Kamehameha (5-4) 17 9

> lost to Mililani 60-57, Saturday

> next: vs. Millennium (Ariz.), Saturday, 3:30 p.m.