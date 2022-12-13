comscore No. 1 ‘Iolani girls open ILH play by rolling past Damien
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 1 ‘Iolani girls open ILH play by rolling past Damien

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:50 p.m.

Hailey-Anne Ohta pumped in 18 points as No. 1 ‘Iolani welcomed 10th-ranked Damien to ILH Division I basketball with a 59-39 win on Monday night at Father Bray Athletic Complex. Read more

