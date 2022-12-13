No. 1 ‘Iolani girls open ILH play by rolling past Damien

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hailey-Anne Ohta pumped in 18 points as No. 1 ‘Iolani welcomed 10th-ranked Damien to ILH Division I basketball with a 59-39 win on Monday night at Father Bray Athletic Complex.

Ohta splashed five 3-pointers as ‘Iolani opened league play 1-0. Damien made its return to Division I after several years as a D-II powerhouse.

‘Iolani (9-2 overall) has won the last two ILH titles. The reload since the graduation of key seniors, including Jovi Lefotu, and the departure of Jaety Mandaquit, presented a big challenge for returnees like Ohta.

In addition, starting guard Abby Tanaka was not available on Monday.

“I think missing Abby was a really big part. We really needed her, but I’m proud of our team. It was close in the beginning and halftime, and our team dug deep and played well together,” Ohta said.

Guard Paige Oh and center Mele Sake chipped in seven points each.

The Raiders had a 26-20 halftime lead, then broke the game open in the third quarter with a 12-0 run on four 3-pointers in transition. Ohta splashed two treys, Oh sank one from the right wing, and Mia Frye swished another from the right corner as the Raiders took command.

Damien scored the next six points, but never found their normal offensive rhythm. With Tanaka gone, Frye and Keiki McGee took turns face-guarding Damien’s high-scoring senior, Theresa Anakalea, who finished with 15 points, facing tight on-ball pressure start to finish. During a recent six-game stretch, Anakalea averaged 26.3 points per game.

“It was definitely a challenge, but I think we did a pretty good job,” said Frye, a freshman.

“For me, I try to stay on her right hand. She’s more dominant and comfortable attacking the right side,” McGee said. “After that, it’s taking away her shots. When she puts her hands together, I put my hand is up to her shooting hand.”

The prime defensive assignment might be thankless to some.

“I take it as a compliment because coach puts so much trust in us to guard the best person on their team,” McGee added. “We gave Mia the job first. She did a great job. Keiki is a little bit longer, quick. Hailey’s probably one of our best on-ball defenders, but we don’t want to burn her out Theresa.”

Like Konawaena did during the ‘Iolani Classic, the Raiders had a specific mindset.

“Theresa is such a tremendous scorer, if you don’t game plan for her, you’re not doing your job,” ‘Iolani coach Dean Young said. “You have to assign someone to her. That person can’t even leave to help. That’s how dangerous she is.

After Damien cut the lead to 38-26, ‘Iolani went on an 11-0 run, getting a wing 3 from McGee, a junior guard. After she hit two more buckets, the Raiders led 49-26.

Tiare Arquero and Kenna Wengler chipped in six points apiece, and center Shastyne Selesele hustled in the paint against ‘Iolani’s rotating posts, Sake and Callie Pieper.

Damien played its eighth game in a 12-day span going back to the Pa‘ani Invitational, and through the ‘Iolani Classic over the weekend. Coach Mark Arquero had eight players suited up, and is hopeful to have two additions next week after the ILH JV season ends.

‘Iolani will play at No. 6 Kamehameha on Friday and at No. 1 Maryknoll on Saturday.

Damien will resume it’s four-game week at home on Wednesday against Kamehameha. The Monarchs play at Maryknoll on Friday and host No. 5 Punahou on Saturday.

“Definitely a challenge. It’s a compact ILH season. I know as a player you love to have the games. As a coach, you want a little more rest, a little more time to work on adjustments,” Arquero said. “The zone was to give ‘Iolani a different look and kind of give our girls a break, but hat’s off to ‘Iolani. That’s why they’re the defending champs. That’s definitely what we aspire to be. Tough game today, but we’ve got to forget about it and move on to Wednesday.”