Mariota benched and might go on IR, Falcons announce

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. >> The Atlanta Falcons returned from their bye week Monday and find themselves a game out of first place in the NFC South with four games to play.
With the playoffs on the line, the Falcons are set to hand the football over to rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who has not played a down during the regular season.
“We did make a switch at quarterback; Desmond Ridder will be the starter,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Monday. “It’s a performance-based decision.”
The Falcons (5-8) will play the Saints (4-9) at the Superdome on Sunday.
“If I thought the moment was too big for him, I wouldn’t put him out there,” Smith said.
The Buccaneers (6-7) are in first place and host the Bengals (9-4) Sunday. The Panthers (5-8), who have won three of their last four games, will host the Steelers (5-8), also on Sunday.
“We are trying to get over the hump in some of these close games,” Smith said. “Where we are trying to push the offense, we felt like it was (the) best decision where he’s at, where the team is at, as we prepare to go down to New Orleans.”
Former starting QB Marcus Mariota was not with the team as it returned from the bye week. The Falcons signed quarterback Logan Woodside off Tennessee’s practice squad.
“(Mariota) has a chronic knee that he wants to get evaluated,” Smith said. “It has nothing to do with this decision. He’s not here right now … I anticipate him going on (injured reserve).”
Ridder and Mariota were notified of the move Thursday.
As the Falcons have dropped four of their last five games, the cries from the fan base to play Ridder have grown louder. Over the bye week, the Falcons elected to make a change.
Mariota has completed 184 of 300 passes (61.3%) for 2,219 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He has a passer rating of 88.2. Under Mariota, the Falcons averaged 155.7 yards passing per game, which ranks 31st of 32 teams in the NFL.
With Mariota’s rushing yards (career-high 438 yards), the Falcons rank fourth in the league, averaging 158.9 yards per game.
