Big Isle swimmer reports fending off shark with diving knife

A Waikoloa man reported fending off a shark with a diving knife after he was bitten Tuesday morning while swimming at Anaehoomalu Bay on Hawaii island, police said.

According to Hawaii island police, the Waikoloa man, 68, said that at about 8 a.m. the shark bit him on the lower left hand and torso about 400 yards offshore.

He attempted to fend off the shark with a diving knife, upon which it released him.

State officials from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources posted shark warning signs Tuesday morning at Anaehoomalu Bay, saying the encounter was between the man and what was reported as a 12-foot tiger shark.

DLNR did not release additional information, saying that according to established protocols, it does not release the victim’s name, the extent of injuries or medical condition.

Police said the man was assisted to shore after the attack and taken to Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is in stable condition, and will be transported to Oahu for the treatment of nonlife-­threatening injuries.

Waikoloa Beach Resort and its Lava Lava Beach Club are located at Anaehoomalu Bay, according to the Lava Lava Beach Club website.

Officials said various resort properties in the area, as well as ocean sports operators, also have posted warning signs.

The “shark-human encounter” is the second reported in the past week in Hawaii.

On Thursday a 60-year-old Washington state woman was reported missing by her husband after both went snorkeling near Kihei. Her husband and witnesses reported that she was attacked by a shark.

Following an extensive search of the area around Keawakapu Point in South Maui, first responders were unable to find the missing woman. The search was called off Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information on the shark incident on Hawaii island is asked to contact officer Ansel Robinson at 808-887-3080 or ansel.­robinson@hawaiicounty.gov.