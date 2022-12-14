comscore Hill, Rainbows will embark on ambitious 2023 schedule
Sports

Hill, Rainbows will embark on ambitious 2023 schedule

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:03 a.m.

Coach Rich Hill is embracing an ambitious 2023 baseball schedule in which the University of Hawaii will play 13 games against teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Read more

