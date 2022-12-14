Sports Hill, Rainbows will embark on ambitious 2023 schedule By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:03 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Coach Rich Hill is embracing an ambitious 2023 baseball schedule in which the University of Hawaii will play 13 games against teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Coach Rich Hill is embracing an ambitious 2023 baseball schedule in which the University of Hawaii will play 13 games against teams that participated in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. “That’s why guys want to come to the University of Hawaii,” Hill said. “They want to play the best. Being the best environment as possible we try to schedule with the RPI in mind. And really elevating not only our place in the Big West but the Big West as a whole, with the goal being the NCAA Tournament and the Big West championship.” The Rainbow Warriors, who announced their 50-game schedule on Monday, open the season Feb. 17 against Wright State, the defending Horizon League champion, at Les Murakami Stadium. The ’Bows will travel to San Diego to play in the Feb. 24-26 Tony Gwynn Legacy. The ’Bows then participate in the six-team Cambria College Classic in U.S. Bank Stadium, where the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings play their home games. College World Series champion Ole Miss is in the field but will not face UH. Playing Minnesota in the tournament opener on March 3, Hill said, “that’s going to be a really cool experience. That is arguably the best experiential tournament in college baseball.” UH then plays host to UConn, which advanced to the 2022 Super Regional, on March 10-13 at Murakami Stadium. Hill credited former UH coach Mike Trapasso for arranging this series. “We’re trying to bring in top-flight schools from out of the region that hopefully will enjoy Waikiki and get a sunburn at the same time,” Hill mused. “Just like I did, when I came here (as a San Diego State player). Then our fans and our venue can take over. We just want to be that dominant force at the Les.” The ’Bows begin their 11th season of Big West membership with their league opener against Cal Poly on March 17. “Cal Poly always is traditionally strong,” Hill said. “Santa Barbara is always traditionally strong. Irvine, Long Beach, Fullerton are a three-headed monster in there, as well. It’s a challenging Big West slate.” Hill also welcomes last week’s decision for the Big West to hold a postseason tournament starting as early as 2025, with the winner earning an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. The current format assures the regular-season champion of a berth. “I think it’s time,” Hill said. “Having a 10-team league and some of our RPI concerns, this is going to allow us to get more than one team in the NCAA Tournament. And it really will enhance the student-athlete experience.” The initial proposal is to have a six-team tournament, with the top two seeds receiving opening-round byes. The tournament could be held at Las Vegas Ballpark or at one of the Big West fields. A tournament would give hope to teams that usually would be out of contention by midseason. Feb. 17-19: Wright State Feb. 24-26: at Tony Gwynn Legacy in San Diego Feb. 27: at San Diego State March 3-5: at Cambria College Classic in Minnesota March 10-13: UConn March 17-19: at Cal Poly March 24-26: Tulane March 31-April 2: at Cal State Fullerton April 6-8: Cal State Bakersfield April 14-16: UC San Diego April 21-23: Long Beach State April 25: at Cal Baptist April 28-30: at UC Riverside May 2: at Pepperdine May 5-7: at UC Irvine May 11, 12, 14: UC Davis May 19-21: at Cal State Northridge May 26-28: UC Santa Barbara Previous Story Kalaheo swimmer Kong kicking it, even without a school pool Next Story Television and radio – Dec. 14, 2022