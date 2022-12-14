Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – Dec. 14, 2022 Today Updated 9:55 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL ILH Varsity I girls: Punahou at Maryknoll, 6 p.m., Kamehameha at Damien, 6:30 p.m. OIA East Boys: Kaiser at Moanalua, 7 p.m. SOCCER ILH boys: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Damien at ‘Iolani; Le Jardin at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m. OIA East: Moanalua at Kaiser girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow; Kailua at Kahuku girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow; Kalani at Castle boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow; Roosevelt at Kalaheo girls JV at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow; Kaimuki at Farrington boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow; Kaiser at Moanalua boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow; Kahuku at Kailua boys varsity at 4 p.m.; Kalaheo at Roosevelt boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow. THURSDAY BASKETBALL ILH Varsity II girls: University Lab at Hawaii Baptist, Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts, games start at 6 p.m. ILH Varsity III girls: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, La Pietra at Saint Andrews, games start at 6 p.m. OIA East boys: Anuenue at Castle, 6 p.m. SOCCER ILH boys: Pac-Five at Punahou, 4:15 p.m. OIA West boys: Mililani at Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. Baseball UH baseball schedule Feb. 17-19: Wright State Feb. 24-26: at Tony Gwyn Legacy in SD Feb. 27: at San Diego State March 3-5: at Cambria Coll. Classic in Minn. March 10-13: UConn March 17-19: at Cal Poly March 24-26: Tulane March 31-April 2: at Cal State Fullerton April 6-8: Cal State Bakersfield April 14-16: UC San Diego April 21-23: Long Beach State April 25: at Cal Baptist April 28-30: at UC Riverside May 2: at Pepperdine May 5-7: at UC Irvine May 11, 12, 14: UC Davis May 19-21: at Cal State Northridge May 26-28: UC Santa Barbara BASKETBALL High School Boys Varsity Punahou 41, MEI (Canada) 41 Boys Varsity II Punahou II 58, MEI (Canada) 38 Girls Varsity II Hawaii Baptist 56, Iolani II 18 Mid-Pacific 53, Punahou 21 Boys Junior Varsity Kamehameha (B) 70, Kamehameha (W) 67, 3OT Previous Story Television and radio – Dec. 14, 2022