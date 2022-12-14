Scoreboard – Dec. 14, 2022

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity I girls: Punahou at Maryknoll, 6 p.m., Kamehameha at Damien, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East Boys: Kaiser at Moanalua,

7 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific; Damien at ‘Iolani; Le Jardin at Saint Louis. Games start at 4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Moanalua at Kaiser girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow; Kailua at Kahuku girls JV at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow; Kalani at Castle boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow; Roosevelt at Kalaheo girls JV at 2 p.m., girls varsity to follow; Kaimuki at Farrington boys varsity at 5:30 p.m., girls varsity to follow; Kaiser at Moanalua boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow; Kahuku at Kailua boys varsity at 4 p.m.; Kalaheo at Roosevelt boys JV at 5:30 p.m., boys varsity to follow.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Varsity II girls: University Lab at Hawaii Baptist, Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts, games start at 6 p.m.

ILH Varsity III girls: Island Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, La Pietra at Saint Andrews, games start at 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Anuenue at Castle, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Pac-Five at Punahou, 4:15 p.m.

OIA West boys: Mililani at Pearl City, 5:30 p.m.

Baseball

UH baseball schedule

Feb. 17-19: Wright State

Feb. 24-26: at Tony Gwyn Legacy in SD

Feb. 27: at San Diego State

March 3-5: at Cambria Coll. Classic in Minn.

March 10-13: UConn

March 17-19: at Cal Poly

March 24-26: Tulane

March 31-April 2: at Cal State Fullerton

April 6-8: Cal State Bakersfield

April 14-16: UC San Diego

April 21-23: Long Beach State

April 25: at Cal Baptist

April 28-30: at UC Riverside

May 2: at Pepperdine

May 5-7: at UC Irvine

May 11, 12, 14: UC Davis

May 19-21: at Cal State Northridge

May 26-28: UC Santa Barbara

BASKETBALL

High School

Boys Varsity

Punahou 41, MEI (Canada) 41

Boys Varsity II

Punahou II 58, MEI (Canada) 38

Girls Varsity II

Hawaii Baptist 56, Iolani II 18

Mid-Pacific 53, Punahou 21

Boys Junior Varsity

Kamehameha (B) 70, Kamehameha (W) 67, 3OT