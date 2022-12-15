Man, 58, injured in Kalihi carjacking

A 58-year-old man sustained minor facial injuries in a carjacking in Kalihi early today, Honolulu police said.

The victim was sitting in the driver’s seat of a gray 2004 Mazda sedan in the 1300 block of North School Street when two males approached him — one armed with a knife — shortly before 12:50 a.m., according to police.

One male opened the front passenger door and assaulted the victim while the male with the knife opened the driver side door and dragged the victim out of driver’s seat, police said.

The suspects fled in the victim’s car.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded and treated the victim for minor injuries to his face.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

The suspects and the victim’s vehicle have not been located, police said this morning.