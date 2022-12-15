Letter: Build Division I stadium or cancel UH football

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Judging by Gov. Josh Green’s plans for a new stadium, it’s obvious he’s paying back the construction industry for its contributions to his campaign (“Governor greenlights public-private partnership for stadium,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 11).

A 25,000-seat stadium is a joke for a Division 1 football program. I hope all University of Hawaii football fans write letters to him and their elected officials to get real. Build a Division 1 stadium or eliminate our football program.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter