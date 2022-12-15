comscore Letter: Build Division I stadium or cancel UH football
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Build Division I stadium or cancel UH football

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Judging by Gov. Josh Green’s plans for a new stadium, it’s obvious he’s paying back the construction industry for its contributions to his campaign (“Governor greenlights public-private partnership for stadium,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 11). Read more

