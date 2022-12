Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Inc., the parent company of First Hawaiian Bank, has appointed Mark Mugiishi, M.D., F.A.C.S., to serve on its board of directors and the board of directors of First Hawaiian Bank. He was also appointed to the board of directors’ Risk Committee. Mugiishi is the president and chief executive officer of Hawaii Medical Service Association.

Central Pacific Bank has appointed Jason Lazzerini as its new executive vice president and chief digital officer. Lazzerini brings more than 25 years of leadership in the financial services sector to CPB. Most recently, he was principal for his company JL Consulting. He has held leadership roles in the consumer banking and wholesale lending sectors at Deutsche Bank, U.S. Bancorp, the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and a local bank in Hawaii.

