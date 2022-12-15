UH Manoa graduation caps fall commencement season

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The fall commencement season for Hawaii’s major universities peaks this week, with the largest, for the University of Hawaii at Manoa, taking place Saturday on campus.

UH Manoa’s combined ceremony for undergraduate and advanced degrees is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at the SimpliFi Arena at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Doors open at 7:45 a.m. All seating is open to the public; no tickets or reservations are required.

After the ceremony, graduates with last names beginning with A-K will meet on the Clarence T. C. Ching field. Graduates with last names L-Z will meet on the Les Murakami Stadium field.

Event details, including parking and drop-off areas, and restrictions on items allowed inside the arena, can be found at manoa.hawaii.edu/commencement/guest- information/.

The ceremony will be livestreamed on the day of the event and an edited version will be posted in the weeks following the ceremony. Go to manoa.hawaii.edu/commencement/.

Brigham Young University-Hawaii held its fall commencement Friday, and UH West Oahu, on Saturday. Chaminade University does not have a full commencement ceremony for fall, a spokesperson said.

Other fall ceremonies for Hawaii’s major colleges:

>> Hawai‘i Pacific University: 5 p.m. Thursday at the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Doors open for attendees with valid tickets at 3:30 p.m., and will close at 4:45 p.m. The event will be livestreamed at hpu.edu/graduation.

Following the ceremony, a lei greeting will be held on the center’s rooftop lanai.

>> UH Hilo: A special Alumni Commencement Ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Friday at Vulcan Gym, for the campus’ spring, summer and fall class of 2020 and class of 2021 graduates. Invited guests only. Live­stream available.

Commencement ceremony for fall 2022 graduates will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Vulcan Gym. Invited guests only. Livestream available.

Information on all UH graduation ceremonies, including links for livestreams, can be found at 808ne.ws/UHFall22Graduation.