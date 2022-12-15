comscore Silverswords lose road trip finale
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Silverswords lose road trip finale

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 p.m.

The Chaminade women’s basketball team wrapped up its first mainland road trip of the season with an 83-35 loss to Dominican at the Conlon Center on Wednesday. Read more

