Silverswords lose road trip finale

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade women’s basketball team wrapped up its first mainland road trip of the season with an 83-35 loss to Dominican at the Conlon Center on Wednesday. Read more

The Chaminade women’s basketball team wrapped up its first mainland road trip of the season with an 83-35 loss to Dominican at the Conlon Center on Wednesday.

Dezaray Carter led the team with 11 points, while Emma Morris added six points as Chaminade fell to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the Pacific West Conference.

The Silverswords did some positive things despite the sizable loss, grabbing 42 rebounds and also committing a season-low 10 fouls, sending Dominican to the foul line just six times.

Trailing 43-22 at halftime and looking for a big comeback, Chaminade was held without a field goal in the first 12 minutes of the second half. The Silverswords finally got their first second-half points in the fourth quarter on Morris’s baseline jumper.

Chaminade finished with a 22 percent shooting percentage on the floor, and was held without a 3-point field goal for the first time this season.

The Silverswords return home to take on Hope International. Their final home game of the calendar year at McCabe Gymnasium will tip-off at 1 p.m.