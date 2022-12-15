Hawaii Beat | Sports Silverswords lose road trip finale By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:24 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Chaminade women’s basketball team wrapped up its first mainland road trip of the season with an 83-35 loss to Dominican at the Conlon Center on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Chaminade women’s basketball team wrapped up its first mainland road trip of the season with an 83-35 loss to Dominican at the Conlon Center on Wednesday. Dezaray Carter led the team with 11 points, while Emma Morris added six points as Chaminade fell to 1-8 overall and 1-4 in the Pacific West Conference. The Silverswords did some positive things despite the sizable loss, grabbing 42 rebounds and also committing a season-low 10 fouls, sending Dominican to the foul line just six times. Trailing 43-22 at halftime and looking for a big comeback, Chaminade was held without a field goal in the first 12 minutes of the second half. The Silverswords finally got their first second-half points in the fourth quarter on Morris’s baseline jumper. Chaminade finished with a 22 percent shooting percentage on the floor, and was held without a 3-point field goal for the first time this season. The Silverswords return home to take on Hope International. Their final home game of the calendar year at McCabe Gymnasium will tip-off at 1 p.m. Previous Story Hill, Rainbows will embark on ambitious 2023 schedule Next Story Television and radio – Dec. 15, 2022