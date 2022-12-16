comscore Letter: How about a tax break before more days off?
Editorial | Letters

Letter: How about a tax break before more days off?

  Today
  Updated 12:05 a.m.

Well, it didn’t take long for Gov. Josh Green to reward state employees for voting for him by giving them them additional days off this year (“Gov. Green stuffs state workers’ stockings with 2 days off,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 13). Read more

