Letter: How about a tax break before more days off?

Well, it didn’t take long for Gov. Josh Green to reward state employees for voting for him by giving them them additional days off this year (“Gov. Green stuffs state workers’ stockings with 2 days off,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 13). With 14 holidays, 21 vacation days and 21 sick leave days, they already basically have four-day work weeks.

Hey governor, how about cutting taxes for less fortunate people first? Please?

Orson Moon

Aiea

