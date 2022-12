Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The time is right to reflect on appreciation — what you’re feeling blessed about, whether it be something or someone special, or perhaps more broadly, a community policy or tradition that makes life better for everyone. Read more

I appreciate …

In the spirit of the season, we are accepting letters (150 words max) and essays (500-600 words) with uplifting messages of appreciation to share during the holidays. The deadline is 5 p.m. Monday; a collection of them will run on Dec. 25.

Email to letters@staradvertiser.com; or send to 500 Ala Moana Blvd. #7-210, Honolulu 96813, c/o Letters.