Hawaii surely hopes research has landed on a solution for the threat to local coffee crops: the coffee berry borer beetle infestation. Results of tests on a biocontrol agent, a tiny wasp species, seem promising, with the little bugs killing the beetles.

But the islands have had unsuccessful forays into biocontrol, so it is also good that there’s a 30-day public comment period, ending Jan. 9. See the draft environmental assessment, and how to comment, at 808ne.ws/coffeewasp.