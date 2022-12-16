comscore Rearview Mirror: Taking a trip down memory lane of stories in the past year
Rearview Mirror: Taking a trip down memory lane of stories in the past year

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / 1919 The University of Hawaii Farm stretched from Hawaii Hall in the distance, east to Manoa Stream, It was in operation from 1912 to 1962.

    The University of Hawaii Farm stretched from Hawaii Hall in the distance, east to Manoa Stream, It was in operation from 1912 to 1962.

  • HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES King David Kalakaua, left, loved technology and modern medicine. In the 1880s he sat outside Benson Smith pharmacy monthly and wrote prescriptions citizens could fill inside. Henry Berger took the Royal Hawaiian Band to San Francisco in 1883. It played Queen Lili‘uokalani’s “Aloha ‘Oe” to the American public for the first time, launching its popularity on the mainland.

    King David Kalakaua, left, loved technology and modern medicine. In the 1880s he sat outside Benson Smith pharmacy monthly and wrote prescriptions citizens could fill inside. Henry Berger took the Royal Hawaiian Band to San Francisco in 1883. It played Queen Lili‘uokalani’s “Aloha ‘Oe” to the American public for the first time, launching its popularity on the mainland.

At the end of the year, I review my columns and write about some of the things I learned in the past 12 months. Writing this column is a process of discovery for me. It gives me great pleasure to do it. Read more

