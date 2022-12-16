Rearview Mirror: Taking a trip down memory lane of stories in the past year
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / 1919
The University of Hawaii Farm stretched from Hawaii Hall in the distance, east to Manoa Stream, It was in operation from 1912 to 1962.
HAWAII STATE ARCHIVES
King David Kalakaua, left, loved technology and modern medicine. In the 1880s he sat outside Benson Smith pharmacy monthly and wrote prescriptions citizens could fill inside. Henry Berger took the Royal Hawaiian Band to San Francisco in 1883. It played Queen Lili‘uokalani’s “Aloha ‘Oe” to the American public for the first time, launching its popularity on the mainland.