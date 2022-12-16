Tennis pros in town for Waikiki Cup

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CoCo Vandeweghe, who reached No. 9 in the WTA rankings in 2018, and current No. 60 Claire Liu will meet in the event’s opening match at 11 a.m. After a mixed doubles match, Jenson Brooksby, ranked 48th in the ATP rankings, and No. 63 Mackenzie McDonald close the afternoon with the men’s match.

The mixed doubles match will feature Brooksby and Vandeweghe against McDonald and Liu. Kei Nishikori pulled out of the competition due to injury, but will attend the weekend’s events and will serve as the guest umpire for the mixed doubles match.

The matches were originally scheduled for Sunday, but were moved to Saturday due to the weather forecast.

Tickets include food and beverages. Ticket sales and additional information are available at waikikicup.com.

Bourne voted AVP MVP

Tri Bourne of Honolulu was voted the Association of Volleyball Professionals men’s Most Valuable Player after posting three wins with Trevor Crabb this season.

The AVP’s end of year awards were announced on Thursday, with Bourne, an Academy of the Pacific graduate, earning the beach volleyball tour’s most prestigious award. Bourne was previously the 2013 Most Improved Player and 2014 Offensive Player of the Year and ranked in the top 10 in every major statistical category this season.

Bourne and Crabb, a Punahou graduate, were also voted the AVP’s Team of the Year. Taylor Crabb (Punahou) earned the men’s Defensive Player of the Year award. Julia Scoles, who played two seasons with the University of Hawaii beach volleyball team, was the women’s Rookie of the Year.