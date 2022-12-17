Volcano man killed in single-car crash in Hilo

Hawaii County police are investigating a single-vehicle collision in Hilo today that killed a 54-year-old Volcano man.

The crash occurred just before 9:20 a.m. in the Hilo-bound section of Highway 11 in the area of the 5 mile marker near Ikaika Street, police said.

Through investigation and witness statements, police determined that a green 1993 Mazda sedan was observed weaving in the outer lane while traveling toward Hilo on Highway 11. The sedan then veered off into the right shoulder and clipped the end of a guardrail, continuing into the grassy shoulder where it struck a utility pole before coming to rest, according to police.

The operator and sole occupant of the Mazda sedan was unresponsive at the scene. He was transported to Hilo Medical Center via ambulance and pronounced dead at 9:59 a.m. His identification is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Police believe at this time that speed was a primary factor in the crash.

Hawaii County has recorded 34 traffic fatalities so far this year compared to 25 traffic fatalities over the same period in 2021.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has information should contact officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339 or via email at Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call CrimeStoppers islandwide at 808-961-8300.