Letters: Make it illegal to own military-type weapons

Why doesn't someone just introduce a bill that makes it illegal to own any military-type weapon that features a high-capacity magazine? Then give a rebate to those who turn them in.

This worked for Australia a few years ago. Everyone felt safer. Why not? No gun, no shooting. It is as simple as that.

I realize that crooks will get their hands on such weapons anyway. Just think about what I am proposing.

Robert Silva
Aiea