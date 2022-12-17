Letters: Make it illegal to own military-type weapons

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why doesn’t someone just introduce a bill that makes it illegal to own any military-type weapon that features a high-capacity magazine? Then give a rebate to those who turn them in. Read more

Why doesn’t someone just introduce a bill that makes it illegal to own any military-type weapon that features a high-capacity magazine? Then give a rebate to those who turn them in.

This worked for Australia a few years ago. Everyone felt safer. Why not? No gun, no shooting. It is as simple as that.

I realize that crooks will get their hands on such weapons anyway. Just think about what I am proposing.

Robert Silva

Aiea

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter