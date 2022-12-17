comscore Plans propose to save endangered Hawaiian forest birds with mosquitoes
Hawaii News

Plans propose to save endangered Hawaiian forest birds with mosquitoes

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2009 Populations of endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers, above, have decreased significantly due to avian malaria being spread by mosquitoes, pictured inset.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2009

    Populations of endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers, above, have decreased significantly due to avian malaria being spread by mosquitoes, pictured inset.

Public comment is being sought on a plan by state and federal authorities to release scores of mosquitos into the remote East Maui forest in an effort to surpress avian malaria and save critically endangered Hawaiian forest birds. Read more

Previous Story
Kokua Line: Who will help me get COVID tests?

Scroll Up