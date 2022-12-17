Plans propose to save endangered Hawaiian forest birds with mosquitoes
- By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:25 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2009
Populations of endangered Hawaiian honeycreepers, above, have decreased significantly due to avian malaria being spread by mosquitoes, pictured inset.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree