Tournaments return to Hawaii softball

A full slate of early-season tournaments top the University of Hawaii softball team’s 2023 schedule.

UH announced its 53-game regular-season schedule on Friday and the Rainbow Wahine will host four tournaments and again play in the UNLV Desert Classic, their lone nonconference road trip.

With scheduling limited by pandemic restrictions the past two seasons, UH hosted one nonconference series in 2021 and two tournaments last spring.

UH opens the season Feb. 10 against Utah Tech and Saint Mary’s in the three-day Paradise Classic. The Wahine will also host the Hawaii Invitational (Feb. 24-26, Marist, Seattle, St. Bonaventure), Hawaii Spring Fling Tournament (March 2-6, St. Bonaventure, Santa Clara, Pacific, Utah, Niagara) and Rainbow Wahine Classic (March 9-12, Niagara, Fordham, Iowa State).

After a single game with Niagara on March 14, UH opens its 27-game Big West schedule with a three-game home series against UC Santa Barbara on March 17-18. The Wahine alternate home and away series before closing the regular season in Manoa against UC Davis on May 11-12.

UH went 23-19 last season and finished third in the Big West at 17-10. The Wahine return 15 letterwinners, including All-Big West first-team pitcher Brianna Lopez, second-team second baseman Maya Nakamura and honorable mention utility player Ka‘ena Keliinoi.