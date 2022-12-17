comscore Montverde puts on a show in rout of Saint Louis at ‘Iolani Classic
Montverde puts on a show in rout of Saint Louis at ‘Iolani Classic

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:25 a.m.

Derik Queen scored 17 points as national powerhouse Montverde Academy routed Saint Louis 92-49 on Friday in the opening round of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic. Read more

