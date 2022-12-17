Montverde puts on a show in rout of Saint Louis at ‘Iolani Classic

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Derik Queen scored 17 points as national powerhouse Montverde Academy routed Saint Louis 92-49 on Friday in the opening round of the ‘Iolani Prep Classic.

Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn added 16 points, while Asa Newell and Sean Stewart tallied 12 each for the nation’s top-ranked team.

“Offensively, some guys played well. I didn’t think we played well defensively. We had a great size advantage and some guys didn’t focus on defense,” Montverde coach Kevin Boyle said. “We were trying to get steals going the other way, not being disciplined and fundamental.”

Sophomore Pupu Sepulona led the Crusaders (10-1) with 27 points.

Montverde is ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps national rankings and was in alpha mode all night, attacking the rim and running the break start to finish. The Eagles came out ready to entertain starting in the pregame warmups, with a flurry of windmill dunks that carried over into the first quarter.

Newell was especially wired, throwing down four dunks before halftime. Gibbs-Lawhorn, a 6-foot guard, was a crowd pleaser with multiple throwdowns on the break.

Saint Louis faced a lineup of four bigs that included Newell (6-9), Cooper Flagg (6-8) and Queen (6-8). Flagg sat most of the first half after picking up two early fouls, and Newell committed four of his own before intermission, but it didn’t change Montverde’s momentum.

Montverde is a member of the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, which is comprised of the nation’s top high school programs. The Eagles are the three-time defending national champions. They have five of the nation’s Top 20 prospects: Stewart (Duke), Kwame Evans (Oregon), Newell, Queen and Flagg.

Their other Top 50 prospects: Chris Johnson (Kansas), Liam McNeeley, Bryce Heard. Gibbs-Lawhorn (Illinois), Marvel Allen (Georgetown) and Curtis Givens are in the Top 100.

It was all business with quite a bit of flair.

“We don’t want to be overly fancy. We want the kids to enjoy and have that talent, and we don’t want to embarrass the other team,” Boyle said. “If they can use their athleticism to get the crowd hyped and have fun playing good basketball, that’s a good thing.”